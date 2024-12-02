Seattle Mariners All-Time Great Felix Hernandez Inducted into Latin Baseball Hall of Fame
Congratulations to Seattle Mariners legend Felix Hernandez, who was just inducted into the Latin Baseball Hall of Fame.
Hernandez, who spent 15 years in the big leagues, all with the Mariners, went into the Hall of Fame with Alfonso Soriano, Johan Santana, Alex Rodriguez and Andruw Jones.
Hernandez posted a photo of the group, minus Rodriguez, on his Instagram page.
In addition to getting into the Latin Baseball Hall of Fame, Hernandez is up for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. He's on the ballot for the first time and will learn his fate, at least for this time around, in January of 2025.
Among many career accolades, Hernandez won a Cy Young and was a two-time Cy Young runner-up. He was a six-time All-Star who also threw a perfect game back in 2012. He's a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and had a run of 16 straight starts of seven or more innings pitched and two runs or less allowed, which made baseball history in 2014.
Lifetime, Hernandez was 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA. He made 419 career appearances, with 418 of them being starts. He struck out 2,524 career batters, the most in M's team history. He spent his entire career with the Mariners, becoming one of the most beloved figures in organizational history.
A native of Venezuela, Hernandez was signed by the Mariners as a teenager. He made his major league debut back in 2005 at the age of 19. Unfortunately, he never once got to the playoffs with the M's.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: