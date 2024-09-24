Seattle Mariners Put Out Lineup For Critical Game 2 Against Houston Astros
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin a crucial Game 2 of a three-game set against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. And the Mariners will have to deploy a different lineup than normal to take on one of the best left-handed starters in the league.
The Astros will have southpaw Framber Valdez on the mound while the Mariners will start 2024 All-Star Logan Gilbert.
Gilbert will have a chance to hit the 200-inning, 200-strikeout club on Tuesday. He has pitched 197 innings and has 207 strikeouts.
Valdez will look to continue his own stellar season (2.85 ERA, 165 strikeouts in 27 starts) and help Houston clinch the American League West in the process.
And both pitchers have a chance to take advantage of lineups without some key power.
Gilbert will take on a Houston offense without Yordan Alvarez for the second day in a row. The Astros' three-time All-Star outfielder injured his knee sliding into second base during a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He missed Monday's game against Seattle — a game that the Mariners won 6-1. He won't play for the duration of the series.
Jon Singleton is in for Houston as the DH.
Valdez will face a Seattle lineup that will be without power-hitting outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley. The Mariners will send out a lineup specified for left-handed pitching.
The lineup (in order) will be Victor Robles at right field, Julio Rodriguez in center, Cal Raleigh at catcher, Randy Arozarena in left, Justin Turner at first, Polanco at second base, Mitch Garver at designated hitter, JP Crawford at shortstop and Dylan Moore playing third.
Seattle is still alive and has another opportunity to take advantage of a Houston offense without Alvarez. And, like Monday, it needs to take advantage.
The Mariners are 4.0 games back in the American League West entering play.
