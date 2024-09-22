Seattle Mariners Catalyst Back in Lineup After Dealing with Injury Issues
Seattle Mariners lineup catalyst Victor Robles is back in the lineup on Sunday for the M's as they go for a sweep of the Texas Rangers in Arlington.
Robles is back in his usual lead-off spot despite dealing with a hand injury over the last week. He was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's loss against the New York Yankees and has had problems gripping the bat and throwing over the last few days.
He started for the M's on Friday against the Rangers but bunted multiple times and looked uncomfortable swinging. He came into the game as a pinch-runner on Saturday and scored a run.
While it's clear that Robles is not healthy, it's also clear that the M's can't live without him. He's been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last month and is hitting .337 since getting to the Mariners in June.
In addition to Robles, the M's will have Julio Rodriguez in CF and Cal Raleigh DHing. Randy Arozarena will be in left field with Justin Turner at first. Jorge Polanco is playing second while Mitch Garver catches. JP Crawford is at shortstop while Josh Rojas is at third.
Bryan Woo, coming off a loss against the Yankees, is on the mound.
The Mariners enter play at 80-75 this season. They've won three straight games and are still alive in the American League playoff race. They enter play at 2.0 games back in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
First pitch is 11:35 a.m. PT.
