Seattle Mariners, Randy Arozarena Settle on $11.5 Million Salary For 2025
The Seattle Mariners had seven players eligible for arbitration entering Jan. 9.
And the Mariners avoided an arbitration hearing for a player expected to be one of the team's highest-earners in 2025.
According to report from Francys Romero, Arozarena and Seattle settled on an $11.3 million deal for 2025 and avoided arbitration. Romero first broke the news of Arozarena being traded to the Mariners from the Tampa Bay Rays around the 2024 trade deadline.
Arozarena was acquired by the Mariners from the Rays on July 27 in return for three prospects.
He didn't put up the numbers he had over the three seasons prior to 2024 with Tampa Bay, but was still an effective power-hitter and a huge factor on the bases.
Arozarena hit .219 overall in 2024 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs in 154 total games played. He also stole 20 bases.
In 54 games played with Seattle, Arozarena increased his batting average from .211 with the Rays to .231. He hit five home runs and brought in 23 runs for the Mariners.
Arozarena helped shore the Mariners' outfield along with Julio Rodriguez (center field) and Victor Robles (right field) and found a role as the team's cleanup hitter.
Arozarena along with the rest of the outfield received a vote of confidence from President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto back on the second-to-last day of the season on Sept. 28, all but confirming that the aforementioned trio would be the main outfield core going forward.
Arozarena is thought of as one of the best postseason performers in the majors. He has a career .336 batting average with 11 home runs and 17 RBIs in 33 total playoff games in his career.
And even though Arozarena didn't have a chance to add to those numbers in 2024, the hope is he can return to his usual form in the regular season and bolster Seattle with his experience should the club make the playoffs.
Arozarena is under team control through 2026.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS INSIDERS DISCUSS LUIS CASTILLO TRADE RUMORS: Seattle Times reporters Ryan Divish and Adam Jude talked about the team's reported trade discussions involving Luis Castillo in the latest episode of the "Extra Innings" podcast. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CLAIM RELIEVER OFF WAIVERS FROM THE BLUE JAYS: Danner was a former second-round draft pick and has spent the last eight seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays farm system. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LOSE OUT ON ANOTHER POTENTIAL TARGET, AMED ROSARIO: The veteran utility player opted to sign with the Washington Nationals on a cheap one-year, $2 million deal. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.