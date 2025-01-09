Seattle Mariners Claim Reliever Hagen Danner Off Waivers From Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners entered the offseason with clear needs in the infield. Specifically second and third base.
The offense was undoubtedly the biggest weakness of the Mariners in 2024. But the bullpen wasn't too far behind.
Fans have been patiently waiting through weeks of inactivity, speculation and rumors for Seattle to make a move. And the club finally did on Jan. 8. Just not the one a lot of fans would have expected.
According to a news release sent out by the team, the Mariners claimed right-handed relief pitcher Hagen Danner off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. The addition leaves Seattle with 39 players on its 40-man roster.
Danner was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Blue Jays out of high school. After four years in development leagues, he made his professional debut in Toronto's minor league organization in 2021.
Across the last two seasons in 2023 and 2024, Danner made 56 appearances with the organization's Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. In 2023, he had a 3.81 ERA across 23 outings with 35 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched.
In 2024, Danner registered a 3.15 ERA and fanned 34 batters in 34.1 innings pitched in 33 appearances. He allowed a .192 opposing batting average in 2023 and a .244 opposing batting average in 2024.
Danner has made one major league appearance in his career. He threw 0.1 inning against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11, 2023, and forced an out after a seven-pitch at-bat.
Danner will likely have a chance to fill one of the openings in the front-end of the Mariners bullpen. Seattle non-tendered JT Chargois and Austin Voth earlier in the offseason.
