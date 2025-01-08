Seattle Mariners Miss Out on Another Potential Infield Target, Amed Rosario
Fans of the Seattle Mariners have been patiently waiting throughout the offseason to see what moves the team will make to address the needs in their infield.
Deals that seemed likely to happen such as a reunion with first baseman Carlos Santana or an agreement with Korean middle infielder Hye-seong Kim both fell through. And there's been nothing else concrete the team has been working on aside from speculation and rumors.
Seattle has seemed to take the route of patience this offseason. And with that approach, it's lost out on potential solutions like Paul Goldschmidt, Christian Walker, Josh Naylor and Gleyber Torres.
And another player was taken off the board recently.
Per a report from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, utility player Amed Rosario agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Washington Nationals.
Rosario played for three teams in 2024: the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. He played at least 100 innings at right field, shortstop, second base and third base, respectively, and played 103 games in total.
Rosario actually put up decent pure hitting numbers during 2024. He hit .280 with three home runs and 32 RBIs and stole 13 bases. It was the fifth time in sixth years he hit at least .260 and stole at least 10 bases. The one year during that stretch he didn't hit those marks was the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
Rosario's his ability to produce solid contact and the lineup flexibility he could provide could have been utilized by the Mariners.
There's a few dominoes that are still to fall in the offseason if Seattle is fully committing to staying patient. Japanese ace Roki Sasaki still needs to find a team and first baseman Pete Alonso and third baseman Alex Bregman are both still available.
There's likely to be a flurry of moves when those players agree to deals. And the Mariners will need to pivot to being aggressive quickly if they want to sort out their infield before Spring Training begins.
