Seattle Mariners Announce 2026 Schedule, Will Open Season vs. Cleveland Guardians
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a crucial postseason push. If the M's make it to October, it will be their second postseason berth in the last four seasons and it's third since 2001.
Entering Tuesday, Seattle trails the Houston Astros by 1.5 games in the American League West. If the Mariners manage to supplant the Astros in the division, it would be the former's first division title since 2001.
While Seattle is looking to find its way to the postseason, the MLB is already preparing for the 2026 season.
MLB released the 2026 schedules for all 30 teams Tuesday.
For the Mariners' schedule release, they got some help from the local sea otters at the Seattle Aquarium in a video posted on social media.
Seattle will begin the 2026 season with a two-series, seven-game homestand. The Mariners will play the Cleveland Guardians from March 26-29 in a four-game series and the New York Yankees in a three-game series from March 30-April 1.
The Mariners will also have several interesting quirks to their schedule this season to mitigate the city traffic caused by World Cup taking place at Lumen Field, next door to T-Mobile Park.
Seattle will play a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at home from June 20-21. The first two games in that set will be played as a doubleheader June 20. The Mariners will also play a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels from June 29-July 2, with a day off in the middle of the series July 1, the same day a World Cup day is scheduled.
Seattle will close out the 2026 regular season with a two-game series against the Houston Astros from Sept. 22-23 and a four-game series against the Angels from Sept. 24-27.
The schedule is subject to change.
