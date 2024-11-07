Seattle Mariners Announce Game Times For Home Games During 2025 Spring Training
The Seattle Mariners released their 2025 spring training game times for home games on Thursday afternoon. The games will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
Per the Mariners:
Mariners home games at Peoria Stadium will begin at 1:10 pm AZ, with the exception of 3 games with a 6:40 pm AZ first pitch on March 6, March 7 and March 13.
The team adds that the M's will play 18 total games in Peoria. Since they share the complex with the San Diego Padres, three of those games will be counted as road games while one is a home game.
The first official home game of spring training will be on February 23 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The M's will also have home games with the Athletics, the San Francisco Giants, the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angelese Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season and missed the playoffs by one game. It was the second consecutive year that the M's missed the playoffs. They are the only major league franchise to have never appeared in a World Series and will continue working through the offseason to change that.
If the M's are to break that World Series drought, they'll need to make moves at second base and third base, in addition to adding pieces in the bullpen.
Furthermore, they'll need a resurgent season from Julio Rodriguez and continued health from their excellent pitching staff.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: