Seattle Mariners Announce Latest Class in Incredible Fellowship Program
The Seattle Mariners may not be playing baseball in October, but that doesn't mean that the organization isn't working.
The Mariners have several community outreach programs that benefit Seattle citizens, and the organization announced the latest class in one of those programs on Thursday.
Seattle announced the Homegrown Nine Class of 2029 on Thursday in a post on "X" and an article published by Mariners PR.
The Mariners PR article expanded more on the Homegrown Nine program and the benefits of it to the Seattle community:
"The Hometown Nine is a five-year fellowship program that prepares student-athletes from underserved communities, particularly Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities, to achieve athletic and academic success. The program, established in 2020 with advocacy from Mariners players, is part of the Mariners continued commitment to ensuring youth have access to the benefits of organized sports by addressing the barriers frequently faced by youth from underserved communities that could prohibit them from participating."
The Class of 2029 include the following names:
Xavier Alexander, Renton, Issaquah Little League
Opal Andrews, Seattle, New Level
Aaric Empey, Tacoma, New Level
Santana Matos, Seattle, Sting NW and Ballard Little League
Michie Ngotel, Puyallup, Acers Fastpitch
Elijah-Railee Pinto-Hopfe, Seattle, Seattle Fastpitch Club
Levi Rivera, Kent, Baseball Beyond Borders Kings
Tyler Scott, Seattle, Seattle Fastpitch Club and Renton Little League
D’Angelo Sinson, Seattle, Rainier Little League
The latest fellows were welcomed into the program by the organization's players.
The Mariners have five Homegrown Nine classes totaling 43 fellows from 8th-12th grade.
According to the article, all of the Homegrown Nine seniors are on pace to graduate high school. The fellows also feature Joy Wilde, the program's first Division I college commit.
More information on the Homegrown Nine program and the new fellows can be found here.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TOP MARINERS PROSPECT TALKS ABOUT IMPRESSIVE AFL STRETCH ON POPULAR PODCAST: Seattle Mariners prospect Colt Emerson went on the Foul Territory Podcast on Thursday to talk about the offseason and his focus competing in the Arizona Fall League. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT RE-SIGNS ON MINOR LEAGUE DEAL: The Seattle Mariners kept some minor league depth by re-signing a former South Florida product and Detroit Tigers prospect to a minor league deal on Wednesday.. CLICK HERE
EXAMINING TOP PLAYERS TO COMPETE FOR BOTH MARINERS, YANKEES: The New York Yankees are set to play in their 41st World Series all-time on Friday; And they have a lot of shared connections with the Seattle Mariners who have yet to make a Fall Classic. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.