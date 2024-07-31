Seattle Mariners Baseball Ops Leader Talks About Team's Trade Deadline Approach, Results
The Seattle Mariners had an eventful trade deadline season, acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena, first baseman Justin Turner and relievers Yimi Garcia and JT Chargois. The moves were made in an effort to help the M's combat a poor month of July and to help them win the American League West for the first time since the 2001 season.
Speaking after the deadline passed at 3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto spoke about what the team did, and didn't do, at the deadline.
First, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
Talking about deals for Yimi Garcia and Justin Turner, Dipoto said he engaged with Blue Jays about other players, including some that didn't end up moving.
There's no direct indication as to who Dipoto is referring to but it's certainly possible that he's suggesting that Seattle made overtures for Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is the extra bat that all Mariners fans wanted to acquire. It's also possible that the M's reached out on veteran utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was eventually traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He could have helped provide a platoon bat at third base and he could have started at short while JP Crawford is injured.
As Jude indicated in the post preceding that one, Dipoto says they were involved in other talks but didn't get particularly close to another deal on Tuesday. Prior reporting had indicated that the M's were in the running for Yandy Diaz of the Rays, but he ultimately ended up staying put.
Though the M's struck out in the quest for another bat on Tuesday, Dipoto says they were aggressive in achieving their goals:
More Dipoto: “We feel like we're in a more meaningful position, as opposed to any of the last 3 years, because this year we have an opportunity to go win a division. And that's very different than playing for a second or third wild card in a lot of ways. So we took it seriously.”
Most fans were generally happy with the M's deadline haul, but several lamented the fact that they couldn't nab just one more bat. Now, Seattle will hope for a healthy return of Crawford and Julio Rodriguez, who are slated to return at some point in August.
The Mariners are currently 57-52 and will finish out their series with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
