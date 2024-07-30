Logan Gilbert Got Hosed By Umpire on Monday and Seattle Mariners Fans Were Very Mad
The Seattle Mariners were routed by the Boston Red Sox 14-7 on Monday night at Fenway Park. The Mariners are now 56-52 on the year and remain tied with the Houston Astros in the American League West race.
However, they fell to 2.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals in the battle for the third and final wild card spot. They are 1.5 games behind Boston, who is also vying for that spot.
The game was an extremely frustrating one for Seattle, who saw All-Star Logan Gilbert last just 2.2 innings in his shortest outing of the year. He fell to 6-7 this season after being charged with seven earned runs in those 2.2 innings. He walked none and struck out four.
Though the outing was poor, M's fans were very angry on social media after an umpire's missed call opened the floodgates against Gilbert.
In the bottom of the third inning, with runners on second and third, Gilbert painted a perfect pitch on the outside corner to Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu. The ball clearly should have been strike three but instead was ruled a ball and a runner scored on the next pitch via a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Boston. The Red Sox proceeded to score seven runs in that inning all with two outs after the missed call.
While that call didn't the M's the game, it certainly made a huge impact and altered the course of the rest of game.
Former M's pitcher and current M's broadcaster Ryan Rowland-Smith posted about the impact saying "Needed this pitch blue.... 5 runs later."
Popular M's user @MarinerMuse said on "X:"
Scott needs to get rung. Just lost the game because of that missed call.
And per @theJagePage:
Robo Umps please.
There were undoubtedly others that said things far worse. The call had a major impact but ultimately, Gilbert didn't make the pitches he needed to limit the effects of that call.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. PT when they take on the Red Sox again. George Kirby pitches against James Paxton.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SOCIAL MEDIA GETS EMOTIONAL: The Mariners officially said goodbye to Ty France on social media after he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. CLICK HERE:
TALKING TRADE DEADLINE: Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto spoke on Sunday to MLB Network Radio about what the team needs at the trade deadline. CLICK HERE:
CLASE SAYS GOODBYE: After being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, outfielder Jonatan Clase said goodbye to the Mariners in a classy post on "X." CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: