Seattle Mariners Biggest Rival DFA's Former M's Reliever as Playoff Race Thickens
The Houston Astros have moved on from former Seattle Mariners reliever Rafael Montero, designating him for assignment as the battle for the American League West thickens.
Astros reporter Chandler Rome had the information on social media:
The Astros entered play on Wednesday at 1.0 game back of the Mariners in the division race, so they are electing to clean up their bullpen. Houston will have one week to trade, release or send Montero to the minor leagues. Given Montero's service time in the league, he is free to reject that assignment if Houston tries.
The 33-year-old Montero is in the 10th year of his career with the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Mariners and Astros. He helped Houston win the World Series in 2022. Lifetime, he's a 22-28 pitcher with a 4.71 ERA. This year, he's 1-2 for Houston with a 4.70. Given that his numbers are respectable, he figures to get an opportunity elsewhere. He was signed to a three-year deal before the 2022 season so he still has money on the books for both 2024 and 2025.
Montero spent only half a season with Seattle (2021) before being traded to Houston. Signed to be the team's closer that year, he went 5-3 but had an ERA of 7.27 with Seattle. He had seven saves.
The Astros finish out their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 6:10 p.m. PT. Jake Woodford gets the ball for Pittsburgh while lefty Framber Valdez pitches for Houston.
