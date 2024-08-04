Seattle Mariners Biggest Rival Gives Major Injury News That Could Impact AL West Race
The Seattle Mariners are attempting to win the American League West for the first time since 2001 and are battling it out with the Houston Astros.
As the M's and Astros go back-and-forth, the Astros have given a major injury update which could help decide the division.
According to Astros reporter Chandler Rome of 'The Athletic,' pitcher Lance McCullers is not expected to pitch at all this season as he recovers from arm problems. He's been out all season but the idea of him coming back was supposed to be another beacon of hope for Houston, who is 1.0 game behind the Mariners entering play on Sunday.
While the injuries to McCullers Jr. (season), Jose Urquidy (season), and JP France (season) all help the Mariners, you never like to see anyone get hurt. McCullers, who shut down the Mariners in the 2022 playoffs at T-Mobile Park, has been ravaged by injuries over his career.
The 30-year-old missed the entire 2019 season with injury, most of 2022 and all of 2023.
Lifetime, he's 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA and helped the Astros win the 2017 and 2022 World Series titles.
The Mariners are in action again on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert pitches against Zack Wheeler. After this series, the M's begin a new one at home against the Detroit Tigers. It's all part of a nine-game homestand for Seattle that could go a long way toward deciding the division race as well.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about his trip to Boston to cover the Mariners against the Red Sox. Furthermore, he talks about Scott Servais pitching to Rafael Devers in the 10th inning, the injury to Victor Robles and more. CLICK HERE:
RALEY MAKES HISTORY: With a moonshot home run on Friday night, Luke Raley joined an elite club in T-Mobile Park history. CLICK HERE:
CHECKIN' IN: Mariners manager Scott Servais recently joined the Seahawks at training camp. CLICK HERE for the photos:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: