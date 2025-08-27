Seattle Mariners Biggest Rivals Activate All-Star Slugger Off Injured List
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of the final stretch of the regular season. Entering Tuesday, the Mariners have 30 more games left to play and trail the Houston Astros by 1.5 games in the American League West.
If Seattle wins the AL West, it will be its first division title since 2001. But the task of supplanting Houston in the division potentially got more difficult than it already was.
The Astros activated outfielder Yordan Alvarez off the injured list ahead of a game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. He'll hit cleanup and be play left field in his first game back.
Alvarez has been on the injured list since May 5 (retroactive to May 3) due to a right hand fracture and inflammation. He scored seven runs in 29 games and hit four doubles and three home runs with 18 RBIs. He slashed .210/.306/.340 with a .646 OPS before his injury.
The three-time All-Star (2022-24) has been one of the Houston's best players since making his major league debut in 2019. He was the American League Championship Series MVP in 2021. He's been one of the biggest thorns in the Mariners' side in the last seven seasons.
In 62 games against Seattle, Alvarez has scored 37 runs and has hit 17 doubles, one triple and 15 home runs with 58 RBIs. He's slashed .312/.401/.589 with a .989 OPS. He hit for the cycle against the Mariners on July 21, 2024.
Seattle and Houston will play in a three-game series from Sept. 19-21 at Daikin Park. The Mariners and Astros are 5-5 against each other in the season series.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS UTILITY PLAYER SIGNS WITH RANGERS: Former Gold Glove winner Dylan Moore has joined the Texas Rangers organization after he was released by the Mariners. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ANNOUNCE 2026 SCHEDULE: The Mariners announced their schedule for next year, which will have several interesting tweaks to it. CLICK HERE
OPINION: THIS PITCH COULD HELP MARINERS PITCHER RETURN TO FORM: Bryce Miller has dealt with injuries for most of the season, but showed encouraging signs in his latest start on Monday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.