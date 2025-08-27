Former Seattle Mariners Utility Player Signs Minor League Deal With AL West Rivals
SEATTLE — A player that began the year as the longest-tenured athlete on the Seattle Mariners has found a new home.
Utility player Dylan Moore signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, per a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Moore, who won the American League's Gold Glove award as a utility player in the offseason, was designated for assignment Aug. 23 and granted his outright release two days later.
Moore was selected by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Central Florida. He spent a year with Texas before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 24, 2016.
Moore had a stop with the Milwaukee Brewers organization before signing a deal with the Mariners on Nov. 9, 2018.
Moore made his major league debut with Seattle in 2019. His defense and speed were the most valuable parts of his game.
In his seven seasons in the Pacific Northwest, Moore had 20 or more steals in three respective seasons (32 in 2024) and played every single defensive position except catcher. He pitched one inning in relief his rookie season in 2019.
Moore scored 240 runs in 671 games with the Mariners and hit 82 doubles, 11 triples and 61 home runs with 192 RBIs. He slashed .205/.310/.381 with a .691 OPS and stole 116 total bases.
This season, Moore scored 29 runs in 88 games and hit five doubles and nine homers with 19 RBIs. He slashed .193/.263/.359 with a .622 OPS and stole 12 bases. He's hit .048 (3-for-63) since June 1.
Moore will join former Seattle teammates Sam Haggerty and Rowdy Tellez with the Rangers. Haggerty was signed by Texas to a minor league contract on Feb. 4, 2025, and had his contract selected May 9. Tellez was signed by the Rangers on July 5 after he was released by the Mariners on June 26.
