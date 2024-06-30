Mariners Blow Several Opportunities to Lose Series vs. Twins; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners dropped the series against the Minnesota Twins by losing the finale on Sunday, 5-3. As a result, the M's lost consecutive home games for the first time since mid-April and fell to 47-39 on the season. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story
This one was really about missed opportunities offensively. The Mariners entered the game with the worst batting average in baseball and that theme continued on Sunday. Seattle had runners on at second and third with one out in the first inning and didn't score. They had runners at first and second in the second and didn't score. They failed to score with runners at first and second with two outs in the sixth. They had runners on at first and third two outs in the seventh and couldn't add on.
The Big Plays
Leading 1-0 in the fifth, Austin Martin doubled to left to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.
Jose Miranda made it 3-0 with a single to left on a broken bat.
The Mariners pulled with one at 3-2 in the fifth thanks to some infield sorcery. Julio Rodriguez brought in a run on a ball to the pitcher and Luke Raley brought in a run on a ball where no one was covering.
The M's tied it at 3-3 in the seventh on a two-out single by Jorge Polanco.
Trevor Larnach broke the 3-3 tie in the eighth with a home run off Ryne Stanek.
The Odds and Ends
Luke Raley went 3-for-5 in the loss...Mitch Garver left with a right wrist contusion which caused the pitchers spot in the order to have to bat... Luis Castillo struck out looking at three straight fastballs... The pitcher didn't hit anymore as Ryan Bliss, Victor Robles and Mitch Haniger each hit in that spot... The M's are off on Monday before taking on the Orioles on Tuesday.
