Seattle Mariners Bring Back Veteran Pitcher in Off Day Roster Move
Veteran right-hander Casey Lawrence is back with the Seattle Mariners on a minor league deal. Lawrence has been up-and-down with the Mariners all season, and he also had a stint with the Toronto Blue Jays after one of the multiple times that the M's designated him for assignment.
All in all, he's 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA in 12.2 innings. He's made five separate appearances, striking out five.
Lawrence, 37, is a five-year veteran of the Mariners, Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals. He's made 64 career appearances, going 5-5 with a 6.59 ERA. He appeared in 23 games for the Mariners in 2017 and 11 more in 2018 before returning this season.
He provides the Mariners with additional depth in the minor leagues and can be called up to start or serve as a long-relief option. He worked several innings in relief the night that Logan Gilbert was injured with a Grade 1 flexor strain against the Miami Marlins.
Since he's not on the 40-man roster, Lawrence will have to work his way back into the fold in order to make an impact on the big-league roster, but it's certainly possible that he'll do that again.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but they'll start a new series on Friday against the Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
The Mariners will send veteran right-hander Luis Castillo to the mound, while the Jays haven't announced a starter yet.
Seattle is 22-14 and leads the American League West.
