Seattle Mariners Bring Historic Marks into New Series with Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners open up a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night after winning five of six games on their last homestand.
Seattle took two of three from the Houston Astros and swept the Texas Rangers en route to an 8-8 record. The Reds are also 8-8.
The Mariners and Reds certainly have some intertwined history, with several players having played for both rosters. Ken Griffey Jr., arguably the best player in M's history, played with the Reds from 2000-2008 before returning back to Seattle in 2009. Mike Cameron played with the Reds in 1999 before getting traded for Griffey in 2000. Furthermore, Luis Castillo, who will start for the Mariners on Tuesday, began his career in Cincinnati.
But beyond roster spots, the two teams also share some unique history, as noted by the Mariners PR group:
.,,the Mariners are 19-5 (.792) all-time against the Cincinnati Reds, the best winning percentage against any single opponent in franchise history?...the .792 winning percentage ranks ahead of their record against the New York Mets (16-8/.667) and Arizona Diamondbacks (26-16/.619),
The Mariners .792 winning percentage against the Reds is also the best mark in baseball history for one team against another.
Castillo will take the hill on Tuesday against left-hander Nick Lodolo, who has an ERA of 0.98 on the season. While the lineup is not officially out as of this posting, it's highly likely that third baseman Ben Williamson makes his major league debut after being promoted on Sunday.
First pitch is 3:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series sweep over the Texas Rangers and where the M's are at now. Furthermore, he talks about the promotion of Ben Williamson and what the plan might be for him. Also, former M's star Mike Cameron joins the show to talk about the team, his career, the 2001 season and more. And we hear from Pat Dillon, the radio voice of the Everett AquaSox, as he talks about Jurrangelo Cijntje, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and more. LISTEN HERE:
PLANS FOR BEN?: Ben Williamson, the M's No. 13 prospect has been called up, but what does this mean for the rest of the roster? CLICK HERE:
MOVIN' ON UP:Logan Gilbert had seven strikeouts on Sunday, putting in seventh place all-time on the Mariners' franchise list.CLICK HERE: