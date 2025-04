Seattle Mariners Bring Historic Marks into New Series with Cincinnati Reds

Highest winning percentage all-time against any opponent in @MLB:



­čö╣ @Mariners vs. Reds (.792/19-5)

­čö╣ Red Sox vs. Reds (.739/17-6)

­čö╣ Braves vs. Athletics (.720/18-7)

­čö╣ Yankees vs. Cubs (.720/18-7)



