Seattle Mariners OF Victor Robles Goes Viral on Instagram For Video of Pet Monkeys
On ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" telecast this past weekend, Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles became an internet sensation for a mic'd up segment that he did in the second inning. Robles showed great personality while cheering on teammate Jorge Polanco, talking about why he wanted to stay in Seattle long-term, and for talking about his pet monkeys.
That's right, Robles has a pair of pet monkeys and he talked about how he cared for them and played with them.
Well, on Tuesday, Robles posted a video on Instagram of his wife feeding the pet monkeys.
He captioned it "Here you are, my wife feeding the most famous monkeys in baseball right now. Kikito and Keka."
The Mariners got beat by the Tigers 15-1 on Tuesday night, so the Robles/pet content was certainly the best part of the day for M's fans. It's also the cherry on top of a great few days for Robles, who also signed a two-year contract extension with the Mariners on Monday afternoon.
Designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals earlier this year, Robles is hitting .292 in 43 games with the Mariners. He's been a sparkplug at the top of the order, hitting three homers and driving in eight. He's also stolen 12 bases and played a very solid center field.
Robles is still just 27 years old and is under control through the 2026 season. There's a third-year option on the contract as well.
The Mariners will take on the Tigers again on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. PT.
