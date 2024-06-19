Mariners' Bryan Woo Puts Historic Numbers on the Line in Wednesday Start
After being scratched from his most recent start with arm discomfort, Seattle Mariners' pitcher Bryan Woo has been cleared to start on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians.
And when he does, the 24-year-old Woo will put some history on the line as he's part of a very exclusive club.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Bryan Woo's .342 opponent OPS this season is the 3rd-lowest in the Live Ball Era (min. 30.0 IP).
It's certainly not a big sample size for Woo this year as he's thrown only 33.2 innings because of arm issues that also caused him to start the season on the injured list. However, when Woo has pitched, he's been incredibly effective. In addition to the ridiculously low opponent OPS, he's also 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA and has a WHIP of just 0.535.
He joins with Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller to make potentially the most dynamic starting rotation group in all of baseball. A sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Cal-Poly, Woo made his major league debut in 2023 and went 4-5 for Seattle, helping keep them in the playoff race despite injuries to both Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales.
The M's will enter play on Wednesday at 44-31 on the year. They lead the American League West by a whopping 10.0 games and will look to take yet another series after winning the opener on Tuesday night.
Woo will be opposed by righty Tanner Bibee. First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. PT.
