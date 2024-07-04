Mariners Seem to Be Making Shocking Decision with High Profile Player
It appears as if the Seattle Mariners are set to make a rather shocking decision with reliever Gregory Santos.
Speaking before Wednesday night's 4-1 loss against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Scott Servais made it sound as if Santos would only need one more rehab appearance before he re-joins the Mariners bullpen.
Considering that Santos has been injured since spring training and has exactly one game appearance under his belt all season, this seems rushed. It doesn't make it wrong, but it seems rushed. Santos pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday night. The assumption was that he was going to need to check multiple more boxes before returning to Seattle.
He has thrown multiple live batting practice sessions in addition to his rehab assignment with the Rainiers. Reports have been good on his stuff, and his velocity was up near 97-99 MPH on Tuesday.
Per Circling Seattle Sports on social media:
Gregory Santos was here at T-Mobile Park getting treatment following his rehab outing with Tacoma, per Scott Servais.
“He’ll be ready to probably make at least one more rehab appearance and we'll see where it takes us from there… He has been really good, he’s really excited. He wants to get back and help us as quick as he can.”
If the Mariners are not going to make Santos check all the boxes in the minor leagues, then they'll need to likely be judicious with him in the major leagues at the start. That likely means he won't work multiple innings or on back-to-back days right out of the chute.
The Mariners have now lost 10 of their last 14 games and will take on the Orioles on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
