Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Continues to Move Closer to Franchise History with On-Base Streak
With a single in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh kept on extending his own personal history, and he continues to chase overall franchise history at the catcher position.
Per @MarinersPR's post-game notes:
Cal Raleigh reached base safely for the 20th consecutive game…he trails Shohei Ohtani (24) for the longest active streak in the Majors. Raleigh’s streak is the 2nd-longest in franchise history among catchers, trailing Tom Lampkin with 24 (05/31/2000-04/29/2001)
Lampkin was a 13-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, and Mariners. He appeared in games for Seattle from 1999-2001 and his presence helped the M's get to the ALCS in both 2000 and 2001. He did not appear in the playoffs for the M's in 2000, but he had six at-bats in the 2001 postseason.
Raleigh is out to a .125 start for the season with one home run and two RBIs. He's coming off one of the most productive years in team history, in which he hit 34 homers and drove in 100. He also won the Gold Glove at catcher in the American League and took home the AL's Platinum Glove honor.
He was just rewarded with a six-year contract that's worth $105 million.
The Mariners are 3-4 on the young season and will continue play on Friday when they start a road series with the Giants. First pitch on Friday is 1:35 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller (SEA) battles against Justin Verlander (SF).
