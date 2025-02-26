Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Credits Unlikely Source For Helping Him Win Platinum Glove
Even though the team missed the playoffs by one game, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh put together an incredible 2024 season that saw him hit 34 homers and bring in 100 runs. In addition to helping pace the M's offense, he also led the M's vaunted pitching staff. Raleigh played in 153 games last year, most of them at catcher, and took home both the Gold and Platinum Glove awards in the American League.
While his success can be attributed to good M's coaching and his own great talent and work ethic, Raleigh also got some help from an unlikely source: Cleveland Guardians backstop Austin Hedges.
According to a recent story in The Athletic, Raleigh called Hedges after the 2023 season and the pair started working on things like pitch receiving.
“I credit him for a lot of my success,” Raleigh said of Hedges. “There were a lot of things I did last year that I just took right out of his playbook and put into my game.”
Speaking recently with Mariners on SI at spring training in Peoria, Ariz., Raleigh spoke about how important it was for him to give back to young catchers like Harry Ford, and he cited guys who had been good to him coming up through the ranks. While he mentioned other Mariners like Austin Nola as an example of someone who helped him, it's clear the impact that Hedges has had on him.
A 10-year veteran, Hedges helped the Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series. He has played for Cleveland, Texas, San Diego and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
