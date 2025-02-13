Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Delivers Intense Message as Spring Training Starts
Speaking on the "Hot Stove Show" on Seattle Sports 710 this week, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh delivered an intense, yet confident message.
"I think, this year, it's just coming out ready to go and being prepared and knowing that it's going to be a hard season. Knowing that it's not easy to do what we want to achieve, but we've got to go out there and we have to do it. We have to make that adjustment and it has to happen this year, and we have to get back. I'm setting high expectations for our guys, but I believe in this team."
The 28-year-old Raleigh is coming off an incredible year for the M's, hitting 34 homers and bringing in 100 runs. He also stole six bases, earned a Gold Glove award and won the Platinum Glove in the American League.
A career .218 hitter, Raleigh has 93 homers and 251 RBI.
The Mariners have missed the playoffs by one game in each of the last two years, so Raleigh is clearly itching to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. If they are to do that, they'll need another big year from Raleigh, plus rebound years from Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and JP Crawford.
The M's have reported to spring training in Peoria, Ariz. and the first spring training game is set for Feb. 21. "Mariners on SI" will have live coverage that game, as we will be live in Peoria.
The M's open the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics.
