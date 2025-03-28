Seattle Mariners' Jorge Polanco Makes Ridiculously Fun and Random History on Opening Day
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners are now 1-0 on the season after a thrilling come-from-behind victory on Opening Day.
The M's used the longball to beat the Athletics 4-2 on Thursday at T-Mobile Park as Randy Arozarena hit a game-tying homer in the eighth inning and Jorge Polanco hit an eventual game-winning shot later in the frame.
Polanco, who struggled last season with a bulky knee that required offseason surgery, went 3-for-3 with the homer, two singles and a sacrifice bunt.
The latter put him in a historic subset of fun and random baseball history, according to M's stat-man Alex Mayer.
Jorge Polanco is the first player with a sacrifice bunt & eventual game-winning home run on OPENING DAY since Nellie Fox for the Chicago White Sox on April 10, 1959 — 66 years ago! #TheMayerGWS returns
Polanco is a career .263 hitter. He's now in the 12th year of his career with the Minnesota Twins and Mariners. The M's acquired him last offseason in a trade with Minnesota and re-signed him this offseason to a one-year deal worth $7.75 million.
The M's will take on the A's again on Friday night at T-Mobile Park with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Luis Castillo will pitch for the Mariners. The multi-time All-Star went 11-12 last season with a 3.64 ERA, striking out 175 batters in 175.1 innings. Now 32 years old, he was the subject of offseason trade rumors, but ended up staying with the M's.
He'll be opposed by lefty Jeffrey Springs.
