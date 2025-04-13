Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Passes Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager in Awesome Category of Team History

Most HR through a player's first 5 seasons, @Mariners history:



🔹 Ken Griffey Jr. (132)

🔹 Alvin Davis (110)

🔹 Alex Rodriguez (106)

🔹 Jim Presley (103)

🔹 CAL RALEIGH (96)

🔹 Mitch Haniger (96)

🔹 Kyle Seager (96)



Game Notes: