Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Passes Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager in Awesome Category of Team History
On Friday, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh became the franchise's all-time leader in home runs from the catcher position when he hit the 96th of his career.
On Saturday, Raleigh re-wrote the record books even more. With another home run, Raleigh now has 97 for his career. This means that he passed former All-Stars Mitch Haniger (96) and Kyle Seager (96) for the fifth-most homers through a players first five M's seasons. The Mariners put out the following note before Saturday's game, but Raleigh has broken the tie:
Most HR through a player's first 5 seasons, @Mariners history:
Ken Griffey Jr. (132)
Alvin Davis (110)
Alex Rodriguez (106)
Jim Presley (103)
CAL RALEIGH (96)
Mitch Haniger (96)
Kyle Seager (96)
Game Notes:
Presuming that Raleigh stays healthy this season, he'll have an opportunity to move up into second place on that list, and a great year could see him even challenge Griffey at the top.
The 28-year-old Raleigh just signed a new six-year contract worth more than $100 million and he's doing his best to live up to it in the early going. Hitting .214 this season, Raleigh has four homers and six RBIs. He's also stolen two bases. Lifetime, he's a .218 hitter who also won the Platinum Glove in the American League last year.
The Mariners and Rangers will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon as the M's go for a sweep of their divisional foes. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert pitches against All-Star Nathan Eovaldi.
The Mariners are 7-8.
