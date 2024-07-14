Seattle Mariners Can't Take Advantage in Loss to Los Angeles Angels
Saturday was definitely a game the Seattle Mariners wish they could have back. After averaging 6.5 runs in their four games before Saturday, Seattle's offense grew quiet and it lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Angels at Anaheim Field. The loss dropped the Mariners to 52-45 on the season.
"Obviously, they threw some really good pitching at us tonight," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Saturday. "... We needed to come up with a big hit and we were not able to do that tonight."
The only offense for Seattle came in the top of the first inning when Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI single. He finished the game 2-for-3.
Los Angeles responded in the bottom of the second. Jo Adell hit an RBI single and Zach Neto scored on the same play after a throwing error by Luke Raley in right field. That gave the Angels the eventual final of 2-1.
The Mariners left the bases loaded in the top of the third and the top of the fifth. They left eight runners stranded in total.
Seattle's failed efforts to capitalize on runners in scoring position wasted a solid game from Victor Robles.
Robles started his second straight game and finished 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. The only time he didn't reach base was in the final at-bat of the game, where he struck out swinging in three pitches.
The Mariners also wasted another solid start from one of their pitchers.
George Kirby pitched six innings and allowed three hits, two runs (one earned) and struck out seven batters. It was his seventh consecutive quality start.
With the loss, Seattle let the opportunity slip to become the first team since the 2005 World Series champion Chicago White Sox to win every single series against a divisional opponent since the All-Star break.
The Mariners also failed to build their lead in the American League West. They remain one game ahead of the Houston Astros — who lost 2-1 to the Texas Rangers in extra innings on Saturday.
Seattle will have a chance to earn a split against Los Angeles in its final game before the All-Star break at 1:07 p.m. PST on Sunday. Logan Gilbert will get the start.
