Seattle Mariners Rout Los Angeles Angels on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners put together a complete performance in an 11-0 win on Thursday night over the Los Angeles Angels down in Anaheim. It was the Mariners' third consecutive win and improved their record to 52-43. Every single starter in Seattle's lineup got on base.
The Mariners were facing Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz, who was making his major league debut. And Seattle took advantage of the rookie's complete inexperience.
"Really good ball game tonight," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview. "Obviously, we jumped all over their young rookie starter. Guys were really aggressive early in the game, got some good pitches to hit and put some good swings on them."
Seattle went eight batters through the order and put up four runs in the top of the first. JP Crawford led off with a double, Josh Rojas brought him in with a single, Cal Raleigh scored on a fielding error and Jorge Polanco hit a two-RBI single.
In the top of the third, Raleigh hit a solo home run to right field to bump the Mariners' lead to 5-0. Kochanowicz' day was done after the third and Kenny Rosenberg took the mound for Los Angeles.
Turns out, it was also Rosenberg's season debut and Seattle to punish the Angels' staff's inexperience.
Crawford hit a two-run home run to right field in the top of the fourth and had an RBI single two innings later for the Mariners to take an 8-0 lead.
Raleigh capped off the scoring in the top of the sixth with his 19th home run of the year — a three run shot to left field. It was the second time in three games Raleigh had a home run apiece from each side of the plate.
Seattle is on a roll and has won five of its last seven and is averaging seven runs a game over its three-game win streak.
The Mariners maintain a two-game lead in the American League West over the Houston Astros and will look to clinch at least a split in the four-game series against Los Angeles at 6:40 p.m. on Friday.
