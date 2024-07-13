Los Angeles Angels Walk it Off in Extras Against Seattle Mariners on Friday
Friday started off well for the Seattle Mariners. They were riding a three-game win streak, reliever Andres Munoz was named to his first All-Star Game and starter Bryan Woo was set to make his triumphant return against the Los Angeles Angels — a team he's excelled against in his career.
However, just because you're set up with success, doesn't mean success is coming. Willie Calhoun blasted his second two-run homer of the night in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Angels a walk-off 6-5 win and snap the M's win streak.
Woo, already on a pitch count, let up nine hits and four earned runs in 3.1 innings of work with only one strikeout. Two of those runs came off Calhoun's first two-run shot of the day in the bottom of the first inning.
"I actually thought (Woo's) stuff was really good tonight," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Friday. "(The Angels) put the bat on the ball. I don't think he left too many pitches down the middle. Obviously, he did make the one mistake to Calhoun earlier in the game for the home run. But they put the bat on the ball. They found the holes, got some hits."
In an unusual twist of fate, it was the Mariners' offense and bullpen that kept them in the game. Seattle put up two runs in the top of the first courtesy of Julio Rodriguez' 10th home run of the year.
After Calhoun responded for Los Angeles, Cal Raleigh tacked on his 20th homer of the season to left-center in the top of the third to put the Mariners back up 4-2.
Once again, Los Angeles responded. In the bottom of the fourth, Jo Adell and Nolan Schanuel each had RBI singles to knot everything up at 4-4.
Then things started to slow down.
Both bullpens came in and did their jobs and kept each other off the board through the ninth. The Mariners' relievers had nine strikeouts and the Angels' had five.
In extras, Mitch Garver hit a ground-rule RBI double over the left corner to score Josh Rojas and bring Seattle back up 5-4.
It took two pitches in Los Angeles' side of the 10th for Calhoun to hit his walk-off.
With the loss, the Mariners now have just a one-game lead in the American League West over the Houston Astros.
The next two games Saturday and Sunday are now all the more critical for Seattle.
George Kirby will get the start for the Mariners at 6:38 p.m. PT on Saturday.
