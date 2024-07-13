Seattle Mariners Pitchers Excel in This Stat
The Seattle Mariners' pitching staff has long been the strength of the team and has been lauded across the league for the quality of outings it has put together in the first half of the season.
According to Root Sports' pregame broadcast on Friday, Seattle's 11-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday was the Mariners' seventh road shutout of the season, which leads the league.
Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller have started one of those shutouts each, Luis Castillo started two and Logan Gilbert started three of them.
The two most recent shutouts were the aforementioned one against Los Angeles on Thursday and one Wednesday against the San Diego Padres.
That stat is somewhat shocking considering that Seattle doesn't have the best pitching stats on the road.
In 48 away games, the Mariners have a team ERA of 4.33 (20th in the league), struck out 351 batters (24th) and have won 22 games (T-17th), according to MLB.com
It can be pointed out that while Seattle's staff has struggled away from its home of T-Mobile Park, the offense hasn't always provided the best support.
The Mariners are hitting .230 (22nd), have struck out 483 times (second most) and have 195 RBIs (14th) in road games this season.
In those seven shut out wins, Seattle is averaging 5.86 runs a game.
The Mariners' pitching and offense have been working well in tandem over the last week and a half. Seattle has won five of its last eight, but the Houston Astros are breathing down its neck and are trailing by just one game in the American League West.
