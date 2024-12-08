Seattle Mariners Lose a Suitor in a Possible Mitch Garver Trade
On Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles signed free agent catcher Gary Sanchez to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million. Adley Rutschman is the primary backstop for Baltimore but Sanchez will assume the backup role. However, at an $8.5 million price tag, you have to assume that he will see some significant playing time throughout the course of the year.
While there's been no public indication that the Seattle Mariners are actively looking to move Mitch Garver, the Orioles were one potential suitor in a possible trade. They are now off the board.
The 33-year-old Garver signed a two-year deal worth $24 million last offseason with the M's, but unfortunately it didn't go well. Signed to be the team's primary designated hitter, Garver hit just .172 with 15 home runs. He was relegated to backup catcher duty by the end of the season, playing in just 114 games total.
Given that the Mariners are up against a self-imposed spending limit this offseason, trading Garver and a portion of his salary would have been one way to free up some additional resources. The team could still look to do that, but they may just be better off keeping Garver around for another year, having a dependable veteran as a backup catcher, and hoping that his offense turns it around with a full year of exposure to Edgar Martinez and his hitting program. Kevin Seitzer was also just hired as the team's hitting coach and he could be a big asset in a Garver turnaround.
An eight-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Mariners, Garver is a lifetime .236 hitter with 97 home runs.
