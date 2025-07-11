Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Betting Favorite For Home Run Derby
The MLB All-Star Break is set to begin Sunday and catcher Cal Raleigh will be one of eight competitors in the 2025 Home Run Derby.
The Home Run Derby is set to take place at 5 p.m. PT on Monday, and Raleigh appears to be the betting odds favorite according to post sports books.
According to Draft Kings, Raleigh is tied for the best odds to win the Home Run Derby. He and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz are tied for +330. Ronald Acuna (Atlanta Braves) is third at +400, James Wood (Washington Nationals) is fourth at +700, Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins) is fifth at +800, Jazz Chisholm Jr. (New York Yankees) is sixth at +900, Brent Rooker (Athletics) is seventh at +1,100 and Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays) is eighth at +1,300
Raleigh being the odds-on favorite makes sense. Entering Friday, he leads the major leagues with 36 home runs — the most by a catcher and a switch-hitter in MLB history before the All-Star Break. He's scored 63 runs in 91 games and has hit 16 doubles to go with his 36 homers and 76 RBIs. He's slashed .262/.377/.631 with a 1.008 OPS.
Cruz, who Raleigh is tied with, hit the hardest-hit home run of the Statcast era (2015-present) earlier this season. It was a 122.9-mph homer against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25. Cruz leads baseball this season in average exit velocity (96.4 mph).
The upcoming Home Run Derby and the 2025 All-Star Game, which takes place a day after the Derby, will be first for Raleigh. Raleigh will have his father, Todd Raleigh, pitching to him and his younger brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., catching for him in the Derby.
Raleigh will be the American League's starting catcher in the All-Star Game.
