Seattle Mariners Left-Handed Reliever Tayler Saucedo Recalled From Triple-A
A fan-favorite Seattle Mariners reliever is back on the major league roster.
The Mariners recalled left-hander Tayler Saucedo from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Friday ahead of Game 1 of a series against the Detroit Tigers. The move corresponded with the M's placing right-handed reliever Carlos Vargas on the paternity list.
Saucedo began the season on Seattle's major league roster. He made three appearances before he was optioned to Tacoma on April 5. He was recalled for one appearance April 26 and optioned back down to the Rainiers and placed on the 7-day injured list a day later with a left lat strain.
Sauced made four appearances with the Mariners. He posted a 9.82 ERA with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings across his four appearances.
In 10 outings with Tacoma, Saucedo has posted a 3.38 ERA and has fanned six batters in eight innings pitched.
Saucedo has been a generally solid and steady arm for Seattle through in two seasons in previous seasons. He had a 3.49 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched across 53 innings pitched in 2024.
For most of the season, Seattle has had one left-handed reliever, Gabe Speier, out of the bullpen Speier has a 2.60 ERA this season with 51 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched across 40 outings.
Saucedo will offer another southpaw option for the Mariners and has enough experience with the team that he could be used in several different places of various leverages.
Saucedo's experience with the team will also help mitigate brief absence of Vargas. The latter has pitched himself into being a high-leverage arm and has a 3.42 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched across 42 outings this season.
