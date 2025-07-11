Here's How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on Friday Night Baseball
After getting swept against the New York Yankees, the Seattle Mariners will look to right the ship in the final series before the All-Star break. The Mariners and Detroit Tigers will begin the series at 4:10 p.m. PT on Friday at Comerica Park.
Seattle will enter the game 48-45, one game out of the American League Wild Card standings and seven games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. Detroit will enter the series 59-35. They have the best record in the American League.
And the game will be nationally televised. Here's how to watch the series opener between the Mariners and Tigers:
Where to watch
The contest between the two American League foes will be broadcast on the Apple TV+ streaming service. It will be the service's Friday Night Baseball game.
Fans without a subscription to the service will be able to watch the first inning for free on "X" (formerly known as Twitter). Those who wish to watch the full game can sign for a week-long free trial or subscribe for $9.99 a month here.
Who's on the mound
Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Tarik Skubal will start for Detroit.
Castillo has a 3.37 ERA this season with 87 strikeouts in 103.1 innings pitched across 18 starts. He's coming off an outing where he fanned eight batters and allowed two hits in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 5. He pitched against the Tigers in a series earlier this season, April 2. He struck out five, walked two and allowed two earned runs on five hits (one home run) in seven innings in that start.
Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner (and one of the favorites to win this season), has posted a 2.02 ERA with 148 strikeouts in 116 innings across 18 starts. He fanned 10 and allowed three hits in seven innings in his last outing against the Cleveland Guardians on July 6. He was Detroit's starting pitcher in the contest against the Mariners earlier this season that Castillo also started. Skubal struck out eight, walked three and allowed three earned runs on six hits (one home run) against Seattle on April 2.
Previous results
Seattle and Tigers played a three-game series at the beginning of the season (March 31-April 2). Detroit won the series two games to one. The Tigers won Games 1 and 2 by scores of 9-6 and 4-1 and the Mariners won the third game by a score of 3-2.
