Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers
The Seattle Mariners are coming off one of their most disappointing losses - and series - of the season. The Mariners were swept by the New York Yankees over the last three days. The series was capped with a 6-5, extra inning loss on Thursday in which the M's allowed six unanswered runs.
Seattle will have one more series before it heads into the All-Star Break, and it won't be any easier of a task for the club.
The Mariners will face the team with the best record in baseball, the Detroit Tigers, beginning with a nationally-televised game on Apple TV+ at 4:10 p.m. PT on Friday at Comerica Park.
Here's a look at the pitching matchups for the series between Seattle and Detroit:
Friday, July 11 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Tarik Skubal (Detroit)
Luis Castillo is coming off arguably his best start of the season. He struck out eight and allowed two hits in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 5. It was his fifth quality start in his last seven outings.
Tarik Skubal, the defending American League Cy Young winner and arguable favorite for the award this season, has been on a dominant stretch. He's had two consecutive seven-inning quality starts with at least 10 strikeouts. He's had three outings of seven innings or more in his last six turns.
Saturday, July 12 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Casey Mize (Detroit)
George Kirby is starting to settle into his usual form after struggling in his first month back from the injured list. Kirby has rattled off three consecutive quality starts. He fanned nine and allowed four hits in 6.1 innings of work against the Pirates on July 6.
Casey Mize, like his teammate Skubal, is coming off his own seven-inning quality start. He struck out four, walked three (one intentionally) and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Guardians on July 5.
Sunday, July 13 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Jack Flaherty (Detroit)
Logan Gilbert has put up solid strikeout numbers this season despite uncharacteristically short outings. He looked to be cruising to his first six-inning outing since Opening Day on March 27, but a rain delay against the Yankees on July 8 drowned out his quality start in the making. He finished with five strikeouts, two walks and allowed five earned runs on seven hits (one home run) that day.
Jack Flaherty has had seven strikeouts or more in three straight starts, but has also allowed two or more earned runs in five straight outings. He fanned eight, walked one and allowed two earned runs on seven hits (one home run) in 6.1 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 8.
