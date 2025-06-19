Seattle Mariners' Catcher Continues to Get National Recognition, Spends Time At Barstool Chicago
Entering play on Thursday, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is tied for the league-lead in home runs with 27. As the home run totals have risen, so has Raleigh's national profile.
He's getting more and more attention from national outlets, and there's a chance that he could participate in the Home Run Derby at this year's All-Star week. Furthermore, Raleigh apparently spent part of Thursday's off day hanging out with the Barstool Sports crew at their Chicago offices.
Pardon My Take, among the most popular podcasts in America, posted a video of Raleigh eating ice cream at the Chicago headquarters, being ushered around by Dan "Big Cat" Katz. Given that Raleigh was in person and hanging out with Katz, there's a high likelihood that we see him on an upcoming episode of Pardon My Take.
Raleigh has been very business-like this year, offering short answers in most interview settings, so we'll see if the popular show can get him to open up a little bit and show some more personality.
Raleigh, 28, is hitting .266 with 27 homers and 60 RBIs, and he's also leading the American League catchers in All-Star voting by a wide margin. He seems destined to start the All-Star Game for the AL, which will be his first appearance.
Seattle is 37-36 on the year and 5.5 games back in the American League West. They'll be back in action on Friday afternoon against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, with first pitch coming at 11:20 a.m. PT.
George Kirby will pitch for Seattle against Matthew Boyd.
