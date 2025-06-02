Seattle Mariners' Catcher Continues to Make Unreal History with Torrid Stretch at Plate
Entering play on Monday, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh leads baseball in home runs with 23.
Raleigh homered again on Sunday as the Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 at T-Mobile Park. He has homered six times in his last six games, and his season has become historic on several levels.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Cal Raleigh’s 23 home runs are 4 more than by any other primary-position catcher in his team’s first 58 games of a season
And this one, also from Langs:
Cal Raleigh leads MLB in home runs
He’s the third primary catcher to have a share of the MLB lead in homers through games on June 1 or later in the wild card era (excl 2020), joining:
2021 Salvador Perez (co-led for szn)
2003 Javy Lopez (latest: 6/24)
h/t @EliasSports
And this, from Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Cal Raleigh is currently on pace to have the greatest season by fWAR in Mariners franchise history.
And finally, from @CodifyBaseball:
Most Home Runs By A Seattle Mariner,
First 58 Games of a Season:
25 - Ken Griffey Jr. (1997)
24 - Ken Griffey Jr. (1994)
23 - Ken Griffey Jr. (1999)
23 - Cal Raleigh (2025)
Raleigh, who won the Platinum Glove Award last season for his defense, has asserted himself as one of the best offensive players in baseball this season. He's hitting .264 with the 23 homers and 45 RBIs. He's well on track to break his career-high of 34 homers from a season ago and is also carrying a .379 on-base percentage.
The Mariners are 32-26 and lead the American League West by 0.5 games. They'll resume play on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the disappointing loss on Thursday against the Nationals and the bullpen decisions that took place in it. Furthermore, where has the offense from April gone? How concerned are we about George Kirby? And what are all the big roster decisions that this team has to make moving forward. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC DEBUT: Cole Young debuted on Saturday night, hitting a walk-off fielders choice for the M's and making some special history. CLICK HERE:
NO QUESTION: According to ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides, there's "no question," that Cal Raleigh is the best catcher in the league. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.