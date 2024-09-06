Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Continues to Re-Write Franchise History Books
It was an eventful and historic series for Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.
In four games against the Oakland Athletics from Monday-through-Thursday, Raleigh set the franchise record for most RBIs by a catcher in a single season (84) and retook sole possession of runners caught stealing in the league with 23.
Apparently, just two records wasn't enough for Seattle's fourth-year catcher and he added a few more historic nuggets in the team's 6-4 win against the Athletics on Thursday.
Raleigh hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give him his 29th home run of the season. It was also his 88th home run since debuting in the major leagues in 2021.
That amount of homers has now tied Raleigh for second-most in league history for catchers through their first four seasons. Raleigh is tied with Hall of Famer Rudy York. Fellow Hall of Famer Mike Piazza is first all-time in that category with 92.
Raleigh also stole his sixth base of the season on Thursday. That tied him for second-most in franchise history by a catcher in a single season. Raleigh is tied with Miguel Olivio. He's one stolen base away from tying his current manager Dan Wilson and Bob Kearney for the most by a Mariners catcher in a single season.
Raleigh this season is hitting .210 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs on the seasons.
It feels like it's become a weekly thing to mention what latest bit of history that Raleigh has broken. And with 21 games left in the season, he needs two steals and five home runs to become the sole possessor of both the records previously mentioned.
It likely won't be too long until Raleigh sets some more history.
