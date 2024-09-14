Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Earns Huge Praise From Manager Dan Wilson
SEATTLE — It's starting to seem like Cal Raleigh is finally starting to receive more and more recognition across the league.
The fourth-year Seattle Mariners catcher has already made franchise and league history in several different categories this season. He set the single-season franchise RBI record by a catcher (passing his current manager Dan Wilson) and is three homers away from tying Mike Piazza for the most home runs in MLB history by a catcher through their first four seasons.
And as impressive as Raleigh's offense has been, his defense isn't too far behind.
Raleigh caught two runners stealing during Seattle's 5-4 defeat on Thursday against the Texas Rangers. Those two put-outs were the 31st and 32nd runners caught stealing for Raleigh this season — the most in the league and one ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
Raleigh's defense has been on par with his offense and Wilson mentioned it before Friday's game against the Rangers.
"I think just his accuracy and getting the ball around the bag consistently has been very good," Wilson said. "I thought (Thursday) night — his releases were really quick. Done a really nice job there. When you talk about throwing out runners, it's a two-way street. And the pitchers have done a really nice job keeping guys close on the one hand and giving him a chance to throw guys out. It's a good team effort there. But Cal ... got a lot on those throws yesterday. And when you can do that quick release, put it in a good spot, you're going to get your share of guys (out). And he's really done that this year."
Raleigh has played himself into candidacy for a Gold Glove and possibly a Silver Slugger award depending on how the rest of the season goes. And sooner rather than later, that play might also get him rewarded in the form of a massive payday.
