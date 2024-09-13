Seattle Mariners Recall Minor Leaguer to Take Place of Injured Ace
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are still looking to make a final playoff push with 15 games left in the season. Unfortunately for them, three-time All-Star Luis Castillo likely won't be a part of that as he went on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
It was speculated throughout the week that Emerson Hancock would be recalled from the team's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers to fill in for Castillo. Hancock was brought up in two separate stints earlier this season when Bryan Woo was on the IL.
Hancock was spotted in the major league clubhouse before Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers and was scratched from his scheduled start with Tacoma on the same day. But the Mariners made it official before Friday's contest against Texas.
Seattle recalled Hancock from Triple-A and designated catcher Seby Zavala for assignment in a corresponding move. Zavala was brought up on Tuesday when Castillo was placed on the IL.
Hancock's last start for the Mariners was on July 6. He threw four innings and allowed two earned runs off six hits while giving up two free bases (one walk, one hit by pitch) and striking out four batters.
Hancock has started nine games this season and has posted a 3-4 record with two no-decisions. He has a 4.76 ERA and struck out 28 batters in 45.1 innings pitched.
Hancock's best start this season was on April 26 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He went six innings, allowed one earned run off a solo homer, walked one batter and struck out four. His longest outing was on June 13 against the Chicago White Sox when he went seven innings and allowed two earned runs off six hits. He also walked two and struck out one.
Losing Castillo at this point in the season hurts but Seattle has relied on Hancock already this season to bridge the gap in the rotation. The team hopes he can do it again as it still tries to make the playoffs a reality.
Hancock will start during Game 2 of a four-game series against the Rangers at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday. He'll go against Texas starter Jacob deGrom, who's making his season debut coming off Tommy John surgery.
