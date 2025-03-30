Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Extends Personal History in Saturday Loss
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners haven't had the weekend they envisioned for themselves to start 2025. Going into Sunday, the Mariners have dropped two-of-three in the four-game series against the Athletics.
The team will look to right the ship and pull out a split in the season-opening set on Sunday. Even though it hasn't been an ideal season-opening stretch for Seattle, it's been a great week for Cal Raleigh as an individual.
It was officially announced Wednesday that the Platinum Glove-winning catcher and the Mariners agreed to a six-year, $105 million contract through 2030. The new contract has the option to extend through 2031 based on a vesting player option and will pay Raleigh an average of $17.5 million a year.
Raleigh also has been quietly extending a career-best stretch in his trio of games against the Athletics.
Raleigh has suited up twice as catcher and once as a designated hitter against the A's. He's yet to record a hit, but he's been walked three times — once in each game.
His free base on Saturday extended his on-base streak to 16 games going back to last season — a career-high for Raleigh in that regard. Raleigh also stole the eighth base of his career on Saturday (seventh as a catcher). That number ties him for fourth in franchise history for the most career steals as a catcher behind current club manager Dan Wilson (23), Miguel Olivo (11) and Bob Kearny (eight).
Raleigh already owns several franchise records, including RBIs by a catcher in a single season (100), home runs by a catcher in a single season (34) and most home runs by a player in their first four years with the team (93). Now that Raleigh is locked in through the end of the decade, he'll likely own several more records before he's due for his next contract.
The Mariners and Athletics begin at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SQUANDER OPPORTUNITIES IN 4-2 LOSS TO ATHLETICS: The Mariners missed several chances to take over the game and fell under .500 on the season with a loss Saturday at T-Mobile Park. CLICK HERE
MARINER CATCHER CAL RALEIGH DISCUSSES BEING FACE OF THE FRANCHISE WITH JULIO RODRIGUEZ: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher's contract puts him in the same tier as Julio Rodriguez as the faces of the organization. CLICK HERE
MARINERS EXEC JERRY DIPOTO TALKS ABOUT BUILDING FUTURE OF THE TEAM:After a news conference on Friday, the Mariners' President of Baseball Operations talked about securing the nucleus of the major league roster with an elite farm system waiting in the wings.CLICK HERE
