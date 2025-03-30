Seattle Mariners Squander Opportunities in 4-2 Loss Against Athletics On Saturday Night
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners started a game with the lead for the first time this season on Saturday but were unable to build on it, losing 4-2 to the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners fell to 1-2 on the infantile season with the loss.
Seattle loaded the bases in the bottom of the first and put another two on in the the next inning. The Mariners mustered just one run from that traffic. Rowdy Tellez scored in the bottom of the second after A's catcher Shea Langeliers sailed a throw to second trying to catch Ryan Bliss stealing. That play gave the M's a 1-0 lead.
The Athletics got that run back plus interest via a two-run home run by Langeliers in the top of the fourth.
The A's had the opportunity to blow the game open, but Seattle starting pitcher Bryce Miller got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth. He was pulled with two retired in the sixth. Before his day was done, Miguel Andujar hit an RBI single that frame to bolster the Athletics' lead to 3-1. Miller finished the game with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. He allowed three earned runs on six hits.
"I think (I was) kind of cruising until the (fifth) inning," Miller said in a postgame interview Saturday. "Had that long (fifth), and then was able to get out of that. ... Was hoping I could get through six. ... It was two pitches that got me and both of them felt like good pitches. The pitch to Langeliers was up and in where I wanted it to be for a ball, and (he) slipped it over. And that last pitch, curveball down. As the game went on, I got a little tired and missed a few pitches over the plate too much and that led to some traffic."
Jorge Polanco, who hit the go-ahead homer on Thursday, brought the Mariners within one run of the A's with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. He and Dylan Moore were both left stranded to end the inning. Seattle went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and struck out 12 times. The Mariners left nine runners on-base Saturday.
"Tough one tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Saturday. "A lot of traffic early. ... Had plenty of chances later. We put a lot of pressure on them on the bases and just weren't able to get as many across as we wanted."
Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh for the eventual final of 4-2.
Victor Robles, J.P. Crawford, Polanco, Tellez and Bliss each had a hit apiece for Seattle. Robles knock was a double — the only extra-base hit for the Mariners on the night.
Seattle will have an opportunity to secure a split against the A's in the series finale on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT.
Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and JP Sears will start for the Athletics.
