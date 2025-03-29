Seattle Mariners Executive Jerry Dipoto Comments on Securing Franchise's Future
SEATTLE — Ever since Jerry Dipoto was hired to run the Seattle Mariners front office in 2015, the 'draft, develop and trade' mantra has helped guide the organization.
Many fans, media and pundits have criticized the Mariners for not spending on high-tier and/or big-money free agents. But Seattle has drafted and developed four-of-five pitchers in a starting rotation that's arguably the best in baseball. The fifth member of the rotation, Luis Castillo, was acquired by the team in a trade and signed to a long-term extension.
The Mariners have seven top 100 prospects according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline that were drafted, or signed in the international window. The team also guaranteed the nucleus of the major league club would remain through 2030 after signing Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh to a six-year, $105 million deal earlier this week.
Franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez is signed through at least 2029 and will likely be with the team through 2034, depending on if the team exercises its club option before the 2030 season. All of Seattle's current top 100 prospects are expected to debut before 2030.
"If (the prospects are) not not called up, something went wrong," Dipoto said after a news conference on Friday. "I think for us, this was always the plan. To draft, develop our own players. And we always talked about this in regard to our own market. What we have the ability to do in this market is we have the ability to keep our own. Cal is a star in our league, Julio is a star in our league. ... And the goal is to keep as many of them here long-term as we can. It's not something we're shy about approaching the group about. ... Our goal (is) to continue to lay that foundation and spread it out because we believe in this team."
The present of the team (Rodriguez and Raleigh) is secured long-term. That core can still grow if starting pitchers if extensions get done with members of the starting rotation. The future is waiting in the minor leagues and also looks bright.
The Mariners have made the playoffs once in Dipoto's near-decade heading the organization. But the team has laid a solid foundation that's impossible to deny.
