Seattle Mariners Catcher Has Chance to Tie Barry Bonds in Home Run History
The Seattle Mariners bounced back in a huge way after a sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees with a 12-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Comerica Park. The Tigers had the best record in baseball going into the game.
It was a much-needed pallet cleanser for the Mariners after a rough three games in the Bronx, and it also marked (another) history-making day for catcher Cal Raleigh.
Seattle's All-Star backstop, who was penciled in the lineup at designated hitter, finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs, two home runs and five RBIs. His first home was a solo shot and his second was a grand slam in the top of the ninth that capped off a seven-run inning for the M's.
Raleigh's two homers gave him a major league-leading 38 on the season and a baseball-leading 81 RBIs. His 38 homers set a record for the most by a player in the American League before the All-Star Break.
Raleigh has two more games to play before the All-Star game, both against Detroit. One home run would tie him with Barry Bonds for the most home runs before the All-Star Break by any player in MLB history (39) and two would give Raleigh the record.
Raleigh has already set the all-time MLB records this season for the most home runs by a catcher and a switch-hitter before the All-Star Break.
Raleigh has scored 65 times in 92 games entering Saturday. He's hit 16 doubles to go with his 38 homers and 81 RBIs. He's slashed .264/.377/.645 with a 1.022 OPS. He was voted as the American League's starting catcher in the All-Star Game.
He will also participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS BOUNCE BACK IN HUGE WAY IN 12-3 LOSS TO TIGERS: The Mariners responded from arguably their worst loss of the season with their most impressive victory. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER RANDY AROZARENA NAMED ALL-STAR: The left fielder will be in his second career All-Star Game as a replacement for his teammate, Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CATCHER CAL RALEIGH BETTING FAVORITE FOR HOME RUN DERBY: The odds favor the Mariners' Platinum Glove-winning catcher to come out on top in the annual event. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.