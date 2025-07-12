Seattle Mariners Bounce Back in Huge Way in 12-3 Blowout Against Detroit Tigers
A day after the Seattle Mariners had arguably their most disappointing loss of the season, the team bounced back with arguably their most impressive of the year. The Mariners prevailed 12-3 over the team with the best record baseball, the Detroit Tigers, on Friday at Comerica Park.
Seattle improved to 49-45 with the win, pulled within six games of the Houston Astros of the American League West and half a game of the Houston Astros for the final AL Wild Card spot.
The Mariners held a narrow 4-3 lead going into the eighth inning, and managed to ice the game with eight runs across the eighth and ninth innings. Seven of those runs came in the ninth.
Cal Raleigh hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth to bolster Seattle's lead to 5-3.
In the ninth, the Mariners had 13 hitters come to the plate. The Tigers faced eight batters before registering an out. Ben Williamson kicked off the scoring with a bases-loaded RBI single, Donovan Solano and Luke Raley scored on a fielding error committed by Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres and Raleigh capped off the scoring with his 38th homer of the season. Raleigh's blast was a grand slam to left field for the eventual final of 12-3.
Raleigh's grand slam set the record for the most homers before the All-Star Break in American League history.
Before Seattle added the insurance runs and Raleigh made MLB history, the Mariners got to the defending American League Cy Young winner and one of the favorites for the award this year, Detroit starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.
The Mariners scored four runs against Skubal. Solano hit an RBI triple in the top of the second, J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth and Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run home run in the fifth.
Skubal was pulled after the fifth inning. He fanned five, walked two and allowed four earned runs on four hits (one home run). It was Skubal's second loss against Seattle this season. His previous loss against the Mariners was on April 2, which was also his last loss of the season.
The Mariners' starting pitcher on April 2 was the same one that started Friday, Luis Castillo.
Castillo finished the game with six strikeouts, two walks and allowed three earned runs on six hits.
Seattle will have a chance to clinch the series win in Game 2 at 10:10 a.m. PT on Saturday. George Kirby will start for the Mariners and Casey Mize will start for the Tigers.
