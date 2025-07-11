Seattle Mariners Outfielder Randy Arozarena Named to 2025 All-Star Game
The Seattle Mariners had one of their four 2025 All-Star opt to skip the Midsummer Classic on Friday.
Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, who was named an All-Star for the third time in his four-year career, announced that he would miss the event to "take care of (his) body and fully prepare for the second half of the season," according to a post on "X."
Several hours after Rodriguez announced he wouldn't compete in the All-Star Game, it was announced that his teammate, Seattle left fielder Randy Arozarena, would be his replacement.
It's the second career All-Star nod for Arozarena. He previously made it in 2023 with his previous team, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Arozarena's selection gives the Mariners five total All-Stars this season, which is the most in a single season for the team since 2003 when Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone, Shigetoshi Hasegawa and Jamie Moyer made it.
Arozarena had a slow start to the year but has started to pick things up in recent games. In the last three series (June 30-present), Arozarena has hit .297 (11-for-37) with eight runs in 10 games. He's hit seven home runs to go with 11 RBIs during that stretch. In nine games this month entering Thursday, Arozarena has slashed .273/.306/.727 with a 1.033 OPS.
For the season, Arozarena has scored 48 times in 91 games and has hit 20 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs with 44 RBIs. He's slashed .247/.354/.446 with an .800 OPS.
It's the second time in as many years that Seattle has earned another All-Star selection as a replacement to another one on the team. Andres Munoz was announced as a replacement for Logan Gilbert in 2024.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CATCHER CAL RALEIGH BETTING FAVORITE FOR HOME RUN DERBY: The odds favor the Mariners' Platinum Glove-winning catcher to come out on top in the annual event. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RECALL LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER TAYLER SAUCEDO: The Mariners brought back up Saucedo from the Tacoma Rainiers after placing a right-handed reliever on the paternity list. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, TIGERS: The Mariners and Tigers will wrap up the first half of the season in a crucial series for the M's. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.