Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Has Incredible Case For AL Player of The Month
There's two more days left until June ends. And the Seattle Mariners catcher has an incredible argument to win the American League Player of The Month.
Mariners PR shared a post on "X" before the team's series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. That post highlighted Cal Raleigh's stats for June, and he's at or near the top in several incredible categories.
As of Sunday, Raleigh is second in the majors this month with 10 home runs, first with 25 RBIs, tied for first with 21 runs, first with 16 extra-base hits, first with 64 total bases, second with a .688 slugging percentage, third with a 1.086 OPS and second with a 1.8 FanGraphs WAR (fWAR).
Raleigh has set several MLB records this month, which can amplify his case for AL Player of The Month.
Raleigh entered Sunday with a major league-leading 32 home runs. That's the most ever in MLB history by a catcher and a switch-hitter before the All-Star break. He was also announced to be a participant in the Home Run Derby and will become the eighth player in Seattle history to compete in the event.
Raleigh has scored 59 runs in 81 games this season. He's hit 16 doubles with his 32 homers to go with a major league-leading 69 RBIs. He's slashed .276/.387/.648 with a 1.035 OPS.
If Raleigh were to win the AL Player of The Month Award, he would be the first player to do so since Julio Rodriguez in Aug. 2023. Raleigh has earned two Player of The Week honors this season, including one on June 21.
