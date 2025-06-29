Seattle Mariners Reliever Matt Brash Makes Franchise History With Recent Outings
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to carve out a comfortable foothold in the American League playoff picture. If the Mariners do manage to make the postseason, the bullpen will be a significant reason why.
Seattle's relievers have stepped up their game in June, and one of the team's most important high-leverage relievers has made franchise history to coincide with the bullpen's stellar month.
Since being activated off the injured list on May 3, right-handed pitcher Matt Brash has been almost flawless. He has a 0.00 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched across 18 outings this season. He's held opposing hitters to a .179 batting average and has a 0.98 WHIP.
Brash hasn't allowed a run, earned or unearned, since returning from the IL. His 17th scoreless outing was against the Texas Rangers on Friday. That appearance set a franchise record for the most consecutive scoreless appearances without allowing a run to begin the season. He broke the record held by his teammate and All-Star closer Andres Munoz, who set it earlier this season.
Brash continued to add to his franchise record with his 18th scoreless outing, also against the Rangers, on Saturday.
Brash missed all of 2024 due to recovery from Tommy John surgery. His original timeline post-surgery had him set to return around the All-Star break this season, but returned months ahead of schedule. He led Seattle and the MLB in appearances with 78 in 2023. He posted a 3.06 ERA that season and fanned 107 batters in 70.2 innings pitched.
Brash and Munoz are the first pair of reliever teammates to have 16 or more scoreless outings to begin their respective seasons since Oakland Athletics hurlers Brad Ziegler and Santiago Casilla in 2008.
