Seattle Mariners Catcher Has Simple Message on Instagram After Latest M's Win
Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh had a simple but truthful message on Instagram following the the M's 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field.
Raleigh, who had two hits and an RBI, complimented the work of the bullpen, which logged four scoreless innings in relief of Luis Castillo. He simply called the group "nails."
Left-hander Gabe Speier worked 0.2 innings, giving up one hit, before Carlos Vargas got the final out in the sixth. He then worked a scoreless seventh, giving up just one walk. Andres Munoz pitched earlier than usual, firing a scoreless eighth and earning the win. Matt Brash got his first save of the season, striking out one in a scoreless ninth. He's yet to give up a run this season.
However, that performance from the 'pen was nothing new, as the bullpen has a 0.92 ERA over its last 12 games, which is the best in baseball. Mariners PR also reports that Seattle relievers have 31 strikeouts and eight walks in that time. They are holding opponents to a .149 average in those 39.0 innings.
The Mariners are now 41-37 on the season and they trail the first-place Houston Astros by 4.5 games in the American League West. Seattle is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
They'll take on the Twins again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:40 p.m. PT. George Kirby will square off with Joe Ryan in a battle of right-handers.
Kirby is 1-3 with a 6.16 ERA.
