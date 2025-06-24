Seattle Mariners' Catcher Cal Raleigh Just Continues to Make History at Every Turn
With regards to Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh, seemingly every day results in a history-making event.
That was certainly true on Monday as Raleigh went 2-for-5 with a home run in an 11-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
The home run was his 32nd homer of the year, which is the most in major league baseball. He joins Ken Griffey Jr. as the only Mariners players to ever hit 30 or more before the All-Star break, and he's now homered in four straight games.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Cal Raleigh of the @Mariners has 14 RBI and 12 runs in his last six games, four of which he started at catcher. No other catcher since RBI became official (1920) has had a six-game stretch with 12+ RBI and 12+ runs.
And per Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports 710:
Cal Raleigh just became the seventh player in MLB history with at least 32 home runs in the first 77 games of his team's season.
The others? Babe Ruth (twice), Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Reggie Jackson, Ken Griffey Jr. and Luis Gonzalez.
And from Gary Hill Jr. of the Mariners' broadcast team:
Cal Raleigh Homers:
June: 10
May: 12
March/April: 10
The first Seattle Mariner AND Catcher in MLB history to hit double-digit homers in 3 straight months
The 28-year-old Raleigh is well on his way to his first All-Star Game appearance, and he's going to be the starter for the American League at catcher. He's hitting .278 in total with the 32 homers and 68 RBIs. His previous career-high for homers is 34, set last season. He's also carrying a .383 on-base percentage.
The Mariners are 40-37 on the season and enter play on Tuesday at 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are in currently in possession of the third wild card spot.
The M's will battle the Twins on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
